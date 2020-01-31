It's top 8 or bust for Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows skipper Trevor Mathiane is sanguine about the club's prospects of finishing in the top eight.

Having finished 10th and missed out on the top eight by just four points last season, Mathiane can't imagine Abafana Bes'thende suffering the same agony again this season, vowing they will give their best shot to be among the first eight teams on the log come end of the term.

"Last season we failed to be in the top eight and we were hurt. It cannot happen again... we are giving our all to ensure we finish inside the top eight bracket this time around and we are optimistic about that,'' said the 31-year-old Mathiane.

Abafana Bes'thende's top-eight credentials face a tricky test as they welcome title challengers SuperSport United at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).