Students unfazed by Confed Cup elimination

Bidvest Wits are looking on the bright side of their African football experience after failing to progress to the knockout stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The university club's journey in the tournament will end in the group stages where they mathematically cannot progress to the next phase.

It was their first time competing in the group stages of the competition after years of failed attempts. With two points, Wits are winless in Group B after three losses and two draws in the tournament.

Their exit was confirmed with a 2-1 loss to Horoya AC in Guinea on Sunday. Dramane Nikiema opened the scoring for Horoya, while Deon Hotto equalised for the visitors, before Boniface Haba found the winner for the now table-topping Guineans.