Students unfazed by Confed Cup elimination
Bidvest Wits are looking on the bright side of their African football experience after failing to progress to the knockout stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The university club's journey in the tournament will end in the group stages where they mathematically cannot progress to the next phase.
It was their first time competing in the group stages of the competition after years of failed attempts. With two points, Wits are winless in Group B after three losses and two draws in the tournament.
Their exit was confirmed with a 2-1 loss to Horoya AC in Guinea on Sunday. Dramane Nikiema opened the scoring for Horoya, while Deon Hotto equalised for the visitors, before Boniface Haba found the winner for the now table-topping Guineans.
Wits chairman Alan Fainman has always understood that the conditions in CAF tournaments are not for the faint-hearted. "As a club our ambition was to go as far as possible in the tournament but we have always understood that the conditions in African competitions are not easy," Fainman said.
"Most of the things that happen in the competitions are not about football which is unfortunate. The money that is spent on travelling and all the other logistics are staggering and in the end you find that you spend more than you get."
The last team to do well in the Confederation Cup was SuperSport United in 2017 when they lost in the final to TP Mazembe.
Wits coach Gavin Hunt also reiterated that the long travels are what make CAF tournaments tough.
