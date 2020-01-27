Top-three finish possible - Pule

Orlando Pirates' recent magnificent form under the stewardship of German mentor Josef Zinnbauer has left winger Vincent Pule convinced that they can finish the current season in the top-three.

Pirates, who were a laughing stock a few months ago, are now gradually starting to have the last laugh, having now gone eight matches without a loss, with six wins and two stalemates.

Bucs' last league defeat came in November last year when they were beaten 3-2 by their traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs during Rulani Mokwena's brief stint as their interim coach.

Mokwena oversaw two of this eight-game unbeaten run, while the last six were under Zinnbauer.

After netting the only goal of the match that helped Pirates overcome AmaZulu 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Pule sounded optimistic about the top-three finish. The Sea Robbers are now fourth on the standings, boasting 33 points, 12 adrift off table-toppers Chiefs after 19 outings.

"Our confidence is back and we will keep on fighting. I think it's possible for the top-three, we keep on going until the end," asserted Pule.

The goal against Usuthu was Pule's second of the campaign and the former Bidvest Wits ace implied not scoring was unsettling him a bit.