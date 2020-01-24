Iqraam Rayners out to buck trend

Outgoing Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners is upbeat about his impending move to SuperSport United, aiming to avoid joining a long list of Cape players who've struggled in Gauteng.

Rayners will link up with SuperSport next season, having penned a pre-contract.

Players from the Mother City generally fail to make their mark once moving from their coastal province to Gauteng.

Tyren Arendse (Santos to Orlando Pirates), Eleazar Rodgers (Santos to Mamelodi Sundowns), Erwin Isaacs (Santos to Bidvest Wits) and Mario Booysen (Ajax Cape Town to SuperSport) are some of the Capetonians who found little joy in Gauteng after moving from the Mother City.

"I am very happy that I will be joining SuperSport, it's an exciting challenge for me. As much as I am looking forward to it, my focus is on Stellenbosch for now," Rayners said.

"Knowing my background and that my family depends on me, I will do my best to have a successful time there.