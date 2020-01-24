Iqraam Rayners out to buck trend
Outgoing Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners is upbeat about his impending move to SuperSport United, aiming to avoid joining a long list of Cape players who've struggled in Gauteng.
Rayners will link up with SuperSport next season, having penned a pre-contract.
Players from the Mother City generally fail to make their mark once moving from their coastal province to Gauteng.
Tyren Arendse (Santos to Orlando Pirates), Eleazar Rodgers (Santos to Mamelodi Sundowns), Erwin Isaacs (Santos to Bidvest Wits) and Mario Booysen (Ajax Cape Town to SuperSport) are some of the Capetonians who found little joy in Gauteng after moving from the Mother City.
"I am very happy that I will be joining SuperSport, it's an exciting challenge for me. As much as I am looking forward to it, my focus is on Stellenbosch for now," Rayners said.
"Knowing my background and that my family depends on me, I will do my best to have a successful time there.
"I cannot comment much on the other guys [from Cape Town who failed to shine in Gauteng], but circumstances and players are different. So I don't want to be compared [with them] because I am my own man."
Rayners, who finished as the second tier's top scorer with 19 strikes to inspire Stellies to promotion last season, is driven by his role as breadwinner of his family. The 24-year-old forward has scored five goals from 17 league outings so far.
"When I grew up my parents weren't working and they are not even today. things were bad at home. I am the first born, with two younger brothers, so when I signed my first professional contract, I knew my family's situation was going to change for the better," he said.
"Everything I do, I make sure I put my family first. Even at SuperSport I will be working for them. When I grew up we didn't have a proper shelter, but I have since bought a house."
