Dylan Kerr yearns to be on Baroka bench
New Baroka coach Dylan Kerr admits it is frustrating being unable to be on the bench with his work permit taking longer than expected.
The Englishman was appointed the new Bakgaga mentor at the start of the year, but has still not taken charge of an official game.
Kerr has missed four games as a result.
"It has been torture for me to watch the games from the stands. Being unable to relay to the players the tactics I want from them is very frustrating," Kerr told Sowetan.
"It kills me to watch it because I can see things that need to be changed and that need to be worked on. So, I can't do my job right because I'm not allowed to.
"The permit is taking longer than expected and I don't know why. Hopefully, it will all come together this week."
Since the start of the year, Baroka have had three losses and one win.
They are currently 13th on the standings, in the relegation mix, with 17 points from 19 games.
The bottom four teams in the league - Baroka, Black Leopards, Polokwane City and AmaZulu - are tied on 17 points each.
Despite the gloomy picture on the log, Kerr is confident that he can rescue the team from the relegation chop.
"We have a group of young players in the team who are eager to learn.
"Most of the players at the club are coming from the lower divisions and don't have top-flight experience. But with the right guidance I think it can be done," he said.
It wouldn't be the first time Kerr rescues a team from relegation after doing that with Black Leopards two seasons ago.
He is crossing his fingers that he will be on the bench when Baroka face Maritzburg United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
