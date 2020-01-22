Dylan Kerr yearns to be on Baroka bench

New Baroka coach Dylan Kerr admits it is frustrating being unable to be on the bench with his work permit taking longer than expected.

The Englishman was appointed the new Bakgaga mentor at the start of the year, but has still not taken charge of an official game.

Kerr has missed four games as a result.

"It has been torture for me to watch the games from the stands. Being unable to relay to the players the tactics I want from them is very frustrating," Kerr told Sowetan.

"It kills me to watch it because I can see things that need to be changed and that need to be worked on. So, I can't do my job right because I'm not allowed to.

"The permit is taking longer than expected and I don't know why. Hopefully, it will all come together this week."

Since the start of the year, Baroka have had three losses and one win.