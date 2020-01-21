Family to mark Emiliano Sala's anniversary in 'quiet contemplation'

The death of Cardiff forward Emiliano Sala in a plane crash a year ago will be marked by his family on Tuesday in "private, quiet contemplation of their loss", their lawyer said.

The 28-year-old striker was killed when the small plane taking him to join the then Premier League side after being bought from French side Nantes for £15 million ($19.5 million, 17.6 million euros) crashed off the Channel island of Guernsey.

There are still unresolved issues surrounding the player's death, such as who was responsible for the crash in which pilot David Ibottson also died, and, above all, the payment of the 17-million-euro ($18.85 million, 17.6 million euros) fee agreed for his transfer.

British aviation accident investigators said Tuesday they would release their final report into the crash by the end of March.

In September, football's world governing body FIFA ordered Cardiff, relegated last year to the Championship, to pay the first instalment of the transfer fee of six million euros. But the Welsh club has taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, whose decision is not expected until June I.