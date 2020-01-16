Win against Highlands a turning point - Matsi

Stellenbosch midfielder Mpho Matsi has urged his teammates to prove that their emphatic victory in the previous game was no fluke.

Stellies raised eyebrows when they thrashed Highlands Park 4-1 in Tembisa last weekend. It was the rookies' biggest ever win and it came at a time when the team was desperate for points.

They next face struggling Baroka at Athlone Stadium tomorrow (8pm), where they will be looking to prove that luck was not behind their previous win. "It's up to us to go out there and show that we are hungry and that the win against Highlands was not about being lucky," Matsi said.

"As a team we are focused. The technical team has not allowed us to let our guard down. In fact, at the first training session we had after winning at Highlands, the coaches made us run like dogs. They gave us a tough session to remind us not to get comfortable."