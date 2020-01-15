'It's possible to dislodge Chiefs from the number one position' - Wits keeper

"It's possible." This is Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brandon Petersen's reaction when asked whether they can still catch up with log leaders Kaizer Chiefs in the run-in to the Absa Premiership title.

Fourth-placed Wits are 14 points adrift of Chiefs, who are on 41 points after 17 games. However, the Students have played four games fewer than Amakhosi, juggling the league campaign with the CAF Confederation Cup group phase.

Hoping to bounce back, from their weekend's 2-1 Confed Cup away defeat to Libyan outfit Al-Nasr, the Students' title credentials will be put to the test when they host Bloemfontein Celtic at Bidvest Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

"For me it [ousting Chiefs] is possible, there are still a lot of games to play. We have not even reached the halfway mark. 15 games. So for us it's more than possible to fight for the title," Petersen told Sowetan yesterday.