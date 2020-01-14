The Dube Birds seem to be flying high once again

As they've amassed four wins in a row, Swallows seem to have finally found their feet in the GladAfrica Championship under the tutelage of Brandon Truter.

Winning four matches on the trot has seen the Dube Birds move to fifth spot on the second-tier's table. Truter, who succeeded Zeca Marques last October, has put down their resurgence to squad reduction and camaraderie, among other things.

"When I took over in October, I released 14 players on the spot. We now have 23 players and it's easy to manage that number of troops. So yes, I can say trimming the squad is the main thing that helped us got it right,'' Truter told Sowetan yesterday.

"My players have responded tremendously to my philosophy and they [the players] understand one another. We also have a family atmosphere here at Swallows, so things are good for us.we are all feeling at home.''

The former Richards Bay coach is satisfied with his current squad, insisting he has no intention to monitor the current transfer window.

Swallows may be in great form and five points adrift of leaders Ajax Cape Town, who have 32 points, but Truter has insisted they're not gunning for promotion.

"Winning the title or even challenging [for it] has never been our objective. We just take one game at a time. The management mandated me to make sure we finish in a respectable position, nothing more,'' stated Truter.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga-based side TS Sporting yesterday sacked coach McDonald Makhubedu and his deputy Abram Mongoya after a string of unconvincing results, where they won only four of the 15 matches they oversaw, with six defeats and five draws.