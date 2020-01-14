Percy Tau has been warned by his Belgian club he will have to prove his fitness if he is to win his place back in the team.

Tau sat out some of the Belgium league leaders’ winter training camp in Qatar over the last weekend‚ missing prestige friendlies against the Dutch duo of PSV Eindhoven and Ajax Amsterdam.

“He is behind in terms of fitness and will have to catch up‚” coach Philippe Clement told reporters at the end of the camp.

“He didn’t participate in all the training and that is unfortunate.

“When fit again‚ he needs to catch up if he is going to be in contention to be picked for our next matches.”

Tau has a series of niggles‚ according to Clement.

“He is a bit overloaded. There are no major problems‚ or not for the coming weeks or months‚ but this is a guy we don’t want to take risks with.”

The 25-year-old Bafana ace last played for Brugge just before Christmas‚ missing their Boxing Day league match where they won 4-0 over Zulte Waregem to open up a 10-point lead at the top of the log.

The Brugge coach was pleased with the intensity of the training camp as they now look ahead to the second half of the season in Belgium‚ plus compete in the knockout stages of Europa League.

Brugge are back in action on Sunday against Anderlecht in the league.

Next month they meet Manchester United in the Europa League over two legs.