Mazembe join Sundowns in CAF's next round
TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo joined Mamelodi Sundowns to become the first qualifiers for the CAF Champions League quarterfinals.
Five-time champions Mazembe won 2-1 against Primeiro Agosto of Angola in Lubumbashi.
Defending champions Esperance of Tunisia are close to a last-eight place after stretching an unbeaten Champions League run to 18 matches by beating V Club of DR Congo 2-0 in Kinshasa.
Fellow Tunisian club Etoile Sahel overcame Al Hilal of Sudan 2-1 in Omdurman and Petro Luanda of Angola and Wydad Casablanca drew 2-2 in Luanda. Platinum of Zimbabwe, the only club without a point going into matchday four, held record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt 1-1 in Bulawayo.
On Friday, JS Kabylie of Algeria and Raja Casablanca of Morocco drew 0-0 in Tizi Ouzou and Zamalek of Egypt triumphed 2-0 against Zesco United of Zambia in Cairo.
The weekend results mean the eight seeded clubs are well placed to reach the quarterfinals with two matchdays to come in the elite African club competition.
Just hours after Mazembe named Serb Dragan Cvetkovic technical director, they were stunned when Cristovao Mabululu scored his sixth CAF goal this season for Primeiro.
Chico Ushindi and star forward Jackson Muleka netted within nine minutes during the second half to turn the tide for the Congolese side.
Mazembe top Group A with 10 points, Zamalek have seven and Zesco and Primeiro two each. Etoile avenged a shock home loss to Hilal thanks to a 71st-minute Iheb Msakni goal.
Hilal led through Waleed Bakhet, but Omer Hassan conceded an own-goal before half-time and they were reduced to 10 men when Nasr Eldin Sheighel was red-carded soon after Msakni scored.
Etoile also finished with 10 men when goalkeeper Makram Bediri was sent off.
Victory took Etoile back to the summit of Group B on nine points with Ahly (seven), Hilal (six) and Platinum (one) behind them.
A goal from Hamdou Elhouni sealed maximum points for Esperance and lifted them to 10 points in Group D followed by Raja (seven), Kabylie (four) and V Club (one).
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.