Mazembe join Sundowns in CAF's next round.

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo joined Mamelodi Sundowns to become the first qualifiers for the CAF Champions League quarterfinals.

Five-time champions Mazembe won 2-1 against Primeiro Agosto of Angola in Lubumbashi.

Defending champions Esperance of Tunisia are close to a last-eight place after stretching an unbeaten Champions League run to 18 matches by beating V Club of DR Congo 2-0 in Kinshasa.

Fellow Tunisian club Etoile Sahel overcame Al Hilal of Sudan 2-1 in Omdurman and Petro Luanda of Angola and Wydad Casablanca drew 2-2 in Luanda. Platinum of Zimbabwe, the only club without a point going into matchday four, held record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt 1-1 in Bulawayo.

On Friday, JS Kabylie of Algeria and Raja Casablanca of Morocco drew 0-0 in Tizi Ouzou and Zamalek of Egypt triumphed 2-0 against Zesco United of Zambia in Cairo.

The weekend results mean the eight seeded clubs are well placed to reach the quarterfinals with two matchdays to come in the elite African club competition.