Mosimane aims to solve striker problem in tough month

By the end of the month Mamelodi Sundowns could look even more formidable as they turn up the heat in their pursuit of a new striker.

The club has been linked with Zimbabwean sharpshooter Knowledge Musona, who is out of favour at his club Anderlecht in Belgium.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane admits he will be bolstering his squad with a quality forward.

"It's important, we need a little bit of experience and one more who can score from nowhere. We are playing strikers who are not strikers," he said.

"Lebo Maboe and Sibusiso Vilakazi are not strikers. I can't put pressure on Keletso [Makgalwa] and hope he can save us. But when you have injuries, what can you do? They are part of the game."

With the contract of Tokelo Rantie having been terminated for ill-discipline and Emiliano Tade having also left the club, the team's strike force has been weakened.

Downs have a tough month ahead when they will juggle domestic and continental obligations. In midweek, the team was held to a goalless draw by Bidvest Wits in Pretoria.