Pitso Mosimane dares the PSL to charge him after labelling ref Abongile Tom as an amateur

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane stared down the barrel of a loaded gun and dared the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to charge him after he labelled referee Abongile Tom as an amateur.

The title-chasing Sundowns drew 0-0 with rivals BidVest at home at Loftus on Tuesday night and an irate Mosimane turned his attention to Tom at the conclusion of he encounter‚ insisting that the match official delivered an amateurishly below par performance.

Mosimane did not hold back and berated Tom for allowing Wits captain Thulani Hlatswayo to finish the match despite numerous crunching tackles.

He also took exception to the yellow card that was issued to Themba Zwane as it means that the influential will play no part in the highly anticipated clash against Orlando Pirates next week.

The Sundowns coach continued that he should be allowed to engage with the match officials and should not be prevented from communicating his thoughts during matches.