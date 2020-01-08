Resurgent SuperSport United's credentials as premiership title dark horses will come under scrutiny when they welcome Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

SuperSport blew the league title race wide open when they beat leaders Kaizer Chiefs a few days ago and another victory would keep them very much in the hunt.

Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler has his own ambitions and will want to maintain his side's ascent up the standings against a side he conceded always poses a formidable challenge.

“Obviously we would have liked to have collected more points and we probably deserve to have collected more points‚” said Tinkler of their recent run which saw them beating Golden Arrows 2-1 and Polokwane City 1-0‚ and then gaining two points in their 0-0 draw with AmaZulu FC and 1-1 stalemate with Chiefs.

“But from where we were to where we are right now‚ it’s a massive difference compared to last season. So we look at those positives and we just have to keep working hard.”

The Maritzburg coach admitted that SuperSport are in fine form and will be a difficult to beat on their home turf.

“They are a good team and they are having a good season‚” said the former Matsatsantsa coach.

“It’s going to be a tough match away from home but we need to go there and play with a lot of confidence and determination.

"We’ve got to stick to what we know and what we’re good at.

“Our work ethic has been good‚ so you want to see that consistency.”

Defenders Phumlani Ntshangase and Siyanda Xulu are still out with injuries but what concerned Tinker more was the recovery of players from the busy schedule.

“We still have the same issues with Phumlani and Siyanda‚ they are not available‚" he said.

“Everybody else should be fit and ready‚ but like I said‚ with these games coming so thick and fast‚ it’s very‚ very difficult.

“The recovery period is going is more important than the training. To say how the players look in training is difficult because we’re not training really."