Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?'

By Sazi Hadebe - 06 January 2020 - 16:59
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Tokelo Rantie's speed would have been an added bonus had the troubled player been available to play in the league match against AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday.

Sundowns terminated the troubled striker's contract with immediate effect on Sunday after he failed to turn up at training for a month.

While the Brazilians comfortably beat AmaZulu 3-0 on Saturday‚ Mosimane said the environment would have been ideal to introduce the former Bafana Bafana‚ Orlando Pirates and Bournemouth FC striker.

“No Tokelo Rantie‚ it’s discipline issues man‚” said Mosimane.

“At Sundowns we don’t tolerate those.

"You know we’ve taken a lot of players out. You must come to training‚ neh?

“If training starts to disturb your life then you must be doing some other things than training. So you have to come to training‚ it’s important neh?

“But we can’t tolerate that kind of discipline. He’s a good player‚ good boy and I like him.

“I thought a game like this (against AmaZulu) he could come on as a substitute like we’re bringing in Aubrey Mngoma.

“But yah‚ he’s not there. I haven’t seen him at training.

"It’s sad. It’s very sad.

“It’s very sad that we haven’t seen him.”

