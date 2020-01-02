Kaizer Chiefs’ chairman and founder Kaizer Motaung has expressed his wish for the great Soweto club to have a successful year as they turn 50 in 2020.

Absa Premiership leaders Chiefs return from the Christmas break meeting SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday night (kickoff 6pm).

While the first half of 2019-20 could not have gone too much better for Ernst Middendorp’s men‚ especially considering their dismal record-equalling ninth position in 2018-19‚ now the pressure is on to turn that start into silverware‚ and perhaps even a league title.

Certainly‚ Chiefs’ chairman is aware of how important it can be for Amakhosi to win something in their anniversary year.

In a message posted on the club’s official website‚ Motaung admitted that 2020 is a big year for Amakhosi.

“As we say goodbye to 2019‚ we make time to reflect. We celebrate milestones and achievements; we also appreciate the many challenges experienced and look into lessons learnt‚” Motaung wrote.

“After all the reflections of the year that was‚ entering 2020 must trigger inspiration and a sense of newness in all of us. This is not the time to look back with no intentions of changing some things. It is time for new beginnings and to improve on some of the shortfalls of 2019.