Rodgers, Klopp hail 'phenomenal' Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool masterclass

"For me, he plays full back as a midfield player. His range of passing is phenomenal... he was a midfielder as a youngster," Rodgers told a news conference.

"His quality, the experiences he has gained, for Juergen he has been absolutely amazing. Trent is up there and is very much England's number one (right back) and playing consistently at a high level."

Klopp said Alexander-Arnold's crossing, which also led to a penalty against Leicester, was exceptional but he batted away questions on whether the right back was the best player in the world in that position.

"I'm not too interested, to be honest. We're not looking for one, let me say it like this," Klopp added.

"He played a really good game, but not a perfect game... it was decisive and helped us a lot. We know how important these crosses are for us, so that's absolutely exceptional.

"But I can't compare because at the moment I watch pretty much only Liverpool games so I don't see the others."