Bernard not ready to park off yet

Bernard Parker has news for his gold-and-black-clad detractors who think that at 33 he is over the hill: he wants to play for five more years.

And there's more: the workaholic Parker hopes to once more don the Bafana Bafana shirt. In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times, the Kaizer Chiefs utility player, who has won two league and two cup titles with Amakhosi since joining them in 2011, declared himself fit as a fiddle.

"I think there's still five years in me," said the 33-year-old Boksburg-born player when asked about his plans after a decorated football career.

"I'm in top shape and in good condition. I look after myself very well and you can see from the amount of kilometres I run in each and every game.

"Every time I've been asked this season to play a particular role I perform that role the best that I can, whether it's in the defence or midfield.

"I'm not worried about any critics or whatever people say. I'm in the best mental state ever and I'm enjoying my game."

Parker, who has 72 caps for his country and is the third-top all-time scorer behind Benni McCarthy and Shaun Bartlett with 23 strikes, still harbours ambitions for a Bafana return. He last played for Bafana when they exited the Africa Cup of Nations in the first round after a 2-1 loss to Ghana in January 2015.

"With my experience I'm there to help Bafana get to the top 10 in Africa where we belong. If I get that opportunity I will gladly jump for it," said Parker of Bafana.

Parker recently graduated with a qualification in sports management. He hastens to say that was not because he is about to close the chapter on a career which gained real traction in early 2002.

"I just decided, why not empower myself in what I know, which is football.

"At the end of my career I will definitely have a much sharper and broader mind in terms of football. I definitely want to help in football, help the youngsters to become top professionals.