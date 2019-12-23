New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has said he is aware he will be expected to deliver results quickly at the success-hungry Buccaneers.

Zinnbauer got his tenure off to a winning start as Bucs beat Polokwane City 3-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to go to fifth place in their last game before the Absa Premiership’s Christmas break.

He was asked afterwards about the expectation he will face at Pirates‚ who have not won a trophy in just over five-and-a-half years since the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

“When you work in Pirates you will always have pressure. And I know this. I have experience with clubs who had a culture and traditions‚” the 49-year-old German said.

“We have good players‚ we have perfect structures here at the club. I think that we have all that we need for the next step to bring the success back.”

Zinnbauer now has a decent 12-day period – minus however many days off the players receive – to work with his squad until Pirates meet Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday‚ January 4.

The former Hamburger SV and St Gallen coach was appointed Pirates' head coach on Tuesday‚ December 10.