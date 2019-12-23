Soccer

Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer aware he's under pressure to deliver results quickly

By Marc Strydom - 23 December 2019 - 14:30
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer (R) reacts alongside his Black Leopards counterpart Luc Eymael.
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer (R) reacts alongside his Black Leopards counterpart Luc Eymael.
Image: BackpagePix

New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has said he is aware he will be expected to deliver results quickly at the success-hungry Buccaneers.

Zinnbauer got his tenure off to a winning start as Bucs beat Polokwane City 3-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to go to fifth place in their last game before the Absa Premiership’s Christmas break.

He was asked afterwards about the expectation he will face at Pirates‚ who have not won a trophy in just over five-and-a-half years since the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

“When you work in Pirates you will always have pressure. And I know this. I have experience with clubs who had a culture and traditions‚” the 49-year-old German said.

“We have good players‚ we have perfect structures here at the club. I think that we have all that we need for the next step to bring the success back.”

Zinnbauer now has a decent 12-day period – minus however many days off the players receive – to work with his squad until Pirates meet Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday‚ January 4.

The former Hamburger SV and St Gallen coach was appointed Pirates' head coach on Tuesday‚ December 10.

READ MORE:

Coach Wedson Nyirenda confirms he has quit Baroka FC

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has confirmed that he has resigned from Baroka FC‚ but says he is not yet ready to give a “comprehensive statement” on why he ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Carlo Ancelotti appointed Everton manager

Everton announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the club's new manager on Saturday, with the experienced Italian taking charge at Goodison ...
Sport
2 days ago

Highlands ‘have been found out’, says Da Gama

Highlands Park are hoping to snap a seven-game winless streak when they host Lamontville Golden Arrows but coach Owen da Gama says they are ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X