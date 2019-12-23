African soccer players' performance in Europe this past weekend

Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City and Mbaye Niang at Rennes scored key goals for their high-flying teams while Seko Fofana at Udinese and Watford's Ismaila Sarr gave their struggling sides hope.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who reportedly wants to leave Arsenal, had a lacklustre day as Achraf Hakimi had another assist for Dortmund but could not stop his side suffering a costly late meltdown.

ENGLAND

RIYAD MAHREZ (Manchester City)

'Beware the return of the ex' runs an old football saying and it proved correct when the Algerian scored City's equaliser in an eventual 3-1 win over former club Leicester.

Jamie Vardy put the Foxes ahead in the 22nd minute at the Etihad Stadium but he lead lasted just eight minutes before Mahrez, a persistent thorn in Leicester's side, levelled when his shot deflected off Caglar Soyunu and beat Kasper Schmeichel.

ISMAILA SARR (Watford)

The Senegal winger, who only joined the Hornets in pre-season, had a starring role in a 2-0 win at home to Manchester United that gave the bottom-of-the-table side hope of beating the drop.

He opened the scoring when his tame shot early in the second half somehow found its way through the hands of United goalkeeper David De Gea and then, four minutes later he won a penalty that saw Troy Deeney double the lead after being brought down by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.