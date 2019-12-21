Sierra Leone pro football league gets first female coach

One of Sierra Leone's top football clubs has picked a woman to coach its main squad, in a first for the West African country's professional league.

The East End Tigers named police officer Victoria Conteh, who formerly coached the country's female football team, as its head coach.

"I'm so proud being a woman... to be appointed head coach of a male football team," Conteh, 45, told AFP on Friday.

"It has never happened in Sierra Leone," she added.

Also known by the nickname "D'Cox," Conteh said she started playing football in her childhood, as a defender, and went on to captain the police football team.