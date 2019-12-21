Soccer

Sierra Leone pro football league gets first female coach

By AFP - 21 December 2019 - 15:38
The East End Tigers named police officer Victoria Conteh, who formerly coached the country's female football team, as its head coach.
The East End Tigers named police officer Victoria Conteh, who formerly coached the country's female football team, as its head coach.
Image: 123RF / somkku9kanokwan

One of Sierra Leone's top football clubs has picked a woman to coach its main squad, in a first for the West African country's professional league.

The East End Tigers named police officer Victoria Conteh, who formerly coached the country's female football team, as its head coach.

"I'm so proud being a woman... to be appointed head coach of a male football team," Conteh, 45, told AFP on Friday.

"It has never happened in Sierra Leone," she added.

Also known by the nickname "D'Cox," Conteh said she started playing football in her childhood, as a defender, and went on to captain the police football team.

Modise to highlight Banyana's plight

She has been calling for fair pay
Sport
1 year ago

"I'm encouraging more girls to play football in Sierra Leone," Conteh said.

Human rights defenders say women are routinely discriminated against in the former British colony of some 7.5 million people.

This month, for example, the court of justice of West Africa bloc ECOWAS ruled that a policy banning pregnant girls from school breached rights of access to education.

East End Tigers is based in the diamond-mining town of Tongoma, in eastern Sierra Leone.

The club said on social media that it was "delighted" to appoint Conteh as the first female head coach in Sierra Leone's premier league.

SportsLIVE PODCAST | The year of women's football (feat Desiree Ellis)

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis paid a visit to the SportsLIVE podcast to detail the whimsical year 2019 has been for the South African ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Soweto's rugby women look to Springboks for inspiration

Khanyisile Makumbana knew she couldn't miss the Springboks' victorious parade through Soweto after their Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan. The ...
Sport
1 month ago

Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo boost for Banyana

The return of Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo comes as a huge boost for Banyana Banyana as they entertain one of the world's powerhouses, Japan, ...
Sport
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X