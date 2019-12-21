Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti appointed Everton manager

By AFP - 21 December 2019 - 13:42
Carlo Ancelotti is now the Everton head coach.
Image: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Everton announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the club's new manager on Saturday, with the experienced Italian taking charge at Goodison Park on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Ancelotti will attend Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal, but will not take charge until the Boxing Day visit of Burnley.

