Carlo Ancelotti appointed Everton manager
Everton announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the club's new manager on Saturday, with the experienced Italian taking charge at Goodison Park on a four-and-a-half year deal.
Ancelotti will attend Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal, but will not take charge until the Boxing Day visit of Burnley.
