High-riding Chiefs want 2020 boom

The year 2020 promises to be a marvellous one for Kaizer Chiefs as the club are guaranteed to celebrate their 50th anniversary with their team at the top of the standings.

Chiefs have turned the corner just in time as the club look forward to celebrating their half centennial on January 7.

With 34 points from 13 games, this is a far cry from where they come from as the club look to end their five-year trophy drought.

Coach Ernst Middendorp admitted that it would have been a disaster had the team not been performing, given the milestone they will reach in three weeks' time.

"Of course, it means a lot in celebrating 50 years as a club and to be doing well at the same time. Can you imagine us dangling around position nine during this time?" he asked.

"It's definitely something that we discussed a lot going into this season. Everyone was aware what was at stake.

"It's good to enter the year in a position where the board of directors and the entire Kaizer Motaung family want themselves to be."