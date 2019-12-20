Soccer

High-riding Chiefs want 2020 boom

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 20 December 2019
On-form Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic could trouble Maritzburg in the club's final match for 2019 on Sunday.
The year 2020 promises to be a marvellous one for Kaizer Chiefs as the club are guaranteed to celebrate their 50th anniversary with their team at the top of the standings.

Chiefs have turned the corner just in time as the club look forward to celebrating their half centennial on January 7.

With 34 points from 13 games, this is a far cry from where they come from as the club look to end their five-year trophy drought.

Coach Ernst Middendorp admitted that it would have been a disaster had the team not been performing, given the milestone they will reach in three weeks' time.

"Of course, it means a lot in celebrating 50 years as a club and to be doing well at the same time. Can you imagine us dangling around position nine during this time?" he asked.

"It's definitely something that we discussed a lot going into this season. Everyone was aware what was at stake.

"It's good to enter the year in a position where the board of directors and the entire Kaizer Motaung family want themselves to be."

To mark the occasion, Chiefs are giving fans free tickets to their game against Highlands Park at the FNB Stadium on January 8. Each fan will be given two free tickets that can be collected at Computicket, Shoprite and Checkers upon showing identification.

Before they can think about the celebrations, Chiefs have one last assignment in 2019 - their final match against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday [3.30pm]. The very same Maritzburg eliminated Chiefs from the Telkom Knockout in the semis last month.

"What happened in the previous match does not matter. We have a clear idea what we need to do. I am not worried about the previous circumstances," Middendorp said.

Chiefs will count on the form of strikers Samir Nurkovic and Leo Castro, who combined to score five goals in their last match against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Chiefs 2020 opening fixtures:

Jan 4: SuperSport [away]

Jan 8: Highlands [home]

Jan 12: CT City [home]

Jan 18: Leopards [away]

Jan 21: Wits [home]

