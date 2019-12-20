Can United repeat heroics against Chiefs?

"The mood in camp is good, everyone is ready to work. I never look to play for draw, especially when we're playing at home, so I think we can win again . it's doable to beat Chiefs again," said Tinkler.

"We need to perform like we did against Sundowns in the first half. We have to work hard, we beat them in Telkom and that shows we are really capable of beating them again. But I expect them to come hungrier due to the fact they lost to us in the TKO."

As much as he is very confident they can upset Amakhosi again, Tinkler believes Chiefs have what it takes to win the league this season.

"They have enough depth and quality in their squad to maintain the top spot until the end. They've been winning constantly . a lot of good results in the league even though some of the games they didn't play pretty football."

Tinkler sounded rather apprehensive about the threat Chiefs pose in set-plays, with the aerial prowess of striking duo of Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro.

"I think they've scored nine goals from set-pieces, so obviously that's an area that has become a massive strength for them, especially having Nurkovic and Castro."