Stars struggling to shine again

There are a number of former top stars who are without teams. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at a list of clubless players who could easily form a starting XI in the PSL.

Mbongeni Mzimela (goalkeeper)

The shot-stopper has been without a club since he was axed by Chippa United earlier this year.

Patrick Phungwayo (left-back)

The experienced defender was part of the Free State Stars side that was relegated earlier this year.

Tefu Mashamaite (centre-back)

Since leaving Kaizer Chiefs for BK Häcken in Sweden in 2015, life has not been the same for Mashamaite. He was training with ABC Motsepe League side Baberwa at some point.

Thamsanqa Teyise (centre-back)

The experienced defender has been without a club since leaving Ajax Cape Town earlier this year.