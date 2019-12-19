Luc who's sizing up Pirates new boss

New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is in for a rude awakening in his first PSL match against Black Leopards.

It has been almost three years since Zinnbauer took charge of a game, with his last coaching stint being with St Gallen in Switzerland in 2017.

Zinnbauer is expected to take charge of his first match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

It was last week Wednesday that the little-known Zinnbauer was announced as the new Bucs coach. By the time the Leopards match comes, the German should have his work permit finalised.

Pirates will still be without suspended winger Thembinkosi Lorch, who was red-carded and missed 2-2 draw against Baroka more than 10 days ago, which was Rulani Mokwena's last game in charge of Bucs.

Leopards coach Luc Eymael is looking forward to welcoming Zinnbauer to the PSL.