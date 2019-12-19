'I wasn't given a fair chance' - Yusuf Bunting

Budding striker Yusuf Bunting has opened up about his unceremonious departure from Kaizer Chiefs after the Soweto heavyweights terminated his contract in October.

Bunting, 23, had come through the Chiefs development ranks before earning promotion to the first team from the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) side in 2017.

"I [had] signed a four-year contract and I went on loan [to Highlands Park last season], when I came back I still had another two years left on my contract . then I was told I am not part of the team's plans going forward," Bunting told Sowetan.

"I was very disappointed because when Chiefs loaned me out to Highlands, I heard Highlands wanted to buy me, but Chiefs insisted it should be a loan deal.

"We [he and Chiefs] are busy negotiating my package because I was still contracted [to them]."