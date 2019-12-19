CAF matches not a problem - Gavin Hunt

Gavin Hunt agrees with his counterpart Pitso Mosimane that Bidvest Wits have what it takes to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

Hunt has qualified the university club to the group stages of the continental football for the first time.

With the Absa Premiership considered among the best leagues in Africa, it does not make sense why more SA clubs are not perennial contenders in the competitions.

"The only problem in CAF tournaments is getting to the games. I don't think the games themselves are a problem," Hunt said.

"It all depends on who and where you're playing, we played Mali away and it's in the middle of the desert. I mean it takes 22 hours to get there and back. Our players need to become mentally tougher and the players have bought into it."