CAF matches not a problem - Gavin Hunt
Gavin Hunt agrees with his counterpart Pitso Mosimane that Bidvest Wits have what it takes to win the CAF Confederation Cup.
Hunt has qualified the university club to the group stages of the continental football for the first time.
With the Absa Premiership considered among the best leagues in Africa, it does not make sense why more SA clubs are not perennial contenders in the competitions.
"The only problem in CAF tournaments is getting to the games. I don't think the games themselves are a problem," Hunt said.
"It all depends on who and where you're playing, we played Mali away and it's in the middle of the desert. I mean it takes 22 hours to get there and back. Our players need to become mentally tougher and the players have bought into it."
Wits have one point after two games in Group B. They next face Al Nasr from Libya at the Dobsonville Stadium on December 29.
Wits are flying the flag high in CAF competition together with Mamelodi Sundowns who are in the Champions League.
The two teams tested each other in the league on Tuesday night in their 1-1 draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Gaston Sirino scored for Downs while Gift Motupa grabbed the equaliser.
Mosimane has praised Wits for prioritising the African competition this season.
"We and Wits are holding the flag high up and sometimes you must give us credit when we don't win some of the games because we are giving opportunities to the country."
In their final league games for this year, Wits face Cape Town City on Friday while Downs take on Polokwane City on Saturday.
