Soccer

CAF matches not a problem - Gavin Hunt

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 19 December 2019 - 09:46
Thabang Monare of Bidvest Wits and Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Thabang Monare of Bidvest Wits and Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images

Gavin Hunt agrees with his counterpart Pitso Mosimane that Bidvest Wits have what it takes to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

Hunt has qualified the university club to the group stages of the continental football for the first time.

With the Absa Premiership considered among the best leagues in Africa, it does not make sense why more SA clubs are not perennial contenders in the competitions.

"The only problem in CAF tournaments is getting to the games. I don't think the games themselves are a problem," Hunt said.

"It all depends on who and where you're playing, we played Mali away and it's in the middle of the desert. I mean it takes 22 hours to get there and back. Our players need to become mentally tougher and the players have bought into it."

Wits finding African football a tough arena

Bidvest Wits dominated the game but still lost in Mali on Sunday‚ leaving coach Gavin Hunt's stuck with just a solitary point in the group phase of ...
Sport
1 week ago

Wits have one point after two games in Group B. They next face Al Nasr from Libya at the Dobsonville Stadium on December 29.

Wits are flying the flag high in CAF competition together with Mamelodi Sundowns who are in the Champions League.

The two teams tested each other in the league on Tuesday night in their 1-1 draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Gaston Sirino scored for Downs while Gift Motupa grabbed the equaliser.

Mosimane has praised Wits for prioritising the African competition this season.

"We and Wits are holding the flag high up and sometimes you must give us credit when we don't win some of the games because we are giving opportunities to the country."

In their final league games for this year, Wits face Cape Town City on Friday while Downs take on Polokwane City on Saturday.

Give the league title to Kaizer Chiefs already‚ says Wits coach Gavin Hunt

The ABSA premiership season may be three matches away from the halfway mark but BidVest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says the league title might as be ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Kaizer Chiefs reaction to league title talk: Keep inside the bubble so it doesn't burst

Kaizer Chiefs are blocking out peripheral noise that they look a team capable of winning the 2019-20 Absa Premiership title‚ midfielder George ...
Sport
1 week ago

'CAF still hard field for Wits'

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has suggested the Clever Boys are still wet behind the ears when it comes to continental football.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X