Wedson Nyirenda justifies axing of Mdantsane as club leader

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda has emphasised there's nothing sinister about the stripping of Mduduzi Mdantsane the Bakgaga captaincy in favour of Gerald Phiri Jr.

Mdantsane, 25, had inherited the Baroka armband from Letladi Madubanya at the start of last season. The midfielder etched his name into Bakgaga folklore when he skippered the side to their first-ever silverware when they won the Telkom Knockout last year.

"There's nothing wrong about changing the captain . it's the club's policy to change captains," Nyirenda told Sowetan. Mdantsane bequeathed the captaincy to Phiri Jr last month.

The Malawian left-winger joined Baroka at the start of the season from Bidvest Wits, where he spent the better part of his stint on loan at the now defunct Platinum Stars and Ajax Cape Town respectively.