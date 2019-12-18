Mosimane happy for Sundowns to take ‘a good point’ against Wits

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said that a point gained against Bidvest Wits is “a good point”.

Mosimane said he accepted the single point his team managed to procure in their Absa Premiership encounter against Wits at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night.

They played out to a 1-1 draw but the result was not desirable for both teams has it left Sundowns nine points adrift of current runaway leaders Kaizer Chiefs‚ while Wits are in fourth spot even though they have three games in hand‚ 14 points behind Amakhosi.

“I am happy to take a point‚ I can always say that we had those three chances that we should have taken‚” said Mosimane after the match.

“I think ‘Mshishi’ [Themba Zwane] had one or two chances that he could have taken and Motjeka Madisha’s effort should have gone in but it ricocheted off the goal post.

“We played a very good team and under normal circumstances if you go to Bidvest Stadium you will be happy to take a point.

“We played a well coached‚ well balanced and composed team that is very professional and have lots of experience. I can take a point from Wits and I can’t be emotional because – it is a good point.

“Who says that they will win against Wits? There is no one who is going to say that unless you are arrogant and disrespectful.”

Sundowns’ clash against the Students was their fourth competitive match in all competitions after 12 days but Mosimane said he does not want to use his team’s grueling programme as an excuse for not getting all three points.

“I don’t like to make excuses because we were here two days ago in the Telkom Knockout final‚ which we won. Football is football‚” Downs’ coach said.

“I could have made the changes to bring in fresh legs but I don’t make them because I felt the team could do the job. To be honest‚ I think this team could have done the job if we were not unfortunate.

“I must give credit to Wits because they came back from Bamako [in the Caf Confederation Cup] and came here to beat Golden Arrows. It is a long trip that includes 20-hour flights and it is not easy – they have done well for themselves.”

After almost a week in Durban‚ Sundowns returned to Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon and there is no rest for them as they host Polokwane City at Loftus on Saturday.

It is the same with Wits‚ who host Cape Town City at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Friday night.