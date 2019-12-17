How Pitso Mosimane turned chumps into champs

Most people perhaps don't remember, but there was a time not so long ago that Mamelodi Sundowns went for six years without a trophy.

Before Sundowns ended their drought by winning the league in May 2014, the last time they won silverware was in 2008 with the Nedbank Cup.

That time was before the arrival of Pitso Mosimane. The former Bafana Bafana mentor arrived in December 2012 to rescue a sinking ship that was in the relegation zone.

Fast forward seven years later, Mosimane has delivered nine titles with the most recent coming in their Telkom Knockout final triumph over Maritzburg United. During his reign, the Kagiso-born coach has achieved total domination not only of SA football but of the continental game as Downs captured the CAF Champions League in 2016.

He often doesn't express his personal wishes, but after the win on Saturday Mosimane revealed something close to his heart.