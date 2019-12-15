Klopp urges Liverpool fans to 'enjoy the journey' after agreeing new deal

Jurgen Klopp said Friday he signed a contract extension keeping him at Liverpool until 2024 to project an image of security and stability for future potential transfer targets.

Klopp, who became Liverpool manager in 2015, guided them to Champions League glory in June and they are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The German's previous deal was due to expire in 2022 and while he said extending it was not a priority for him, he felt it could be a key factor when it came to persuading new recruits to join.

If he sees out the contract he would be the club's longest-serving manager since Bob Paisley.

"The club was asking for a while already if we could talk about an extension and I thought it makes sense before things are getting a bit intense -- not now, I was completely calm -- but maybe in the summer we would have started again," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.

"With new players when you want to bring them in they ask 'How long is the manager going to be here?' We all wanted to avoid that so it's done and I am really happy about that.

"I thought it was positive and good that people know I will be here a bit longer. It gives us stability."

Klopp, 52, striving to win Liverpool's first top-flight title for 30 years, has revolutionised the club's fortunes since his arrival at Anfield and said they were in a "good place".

"Four-and-a-half years from now sounds like forever in football," he said. "It would be then nine years, the longest spell I've ever been at a club.

"It was not too bad till now but we don't feel that it could not be better, so let's try to make the best time of our lives. Enjoy the ride, enjoy the journey."