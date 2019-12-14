Amajita face tough final against host nation Zambia to retain Cosafa trophy

South Africa Under-20 coach Helman Mkhalele is expecting an epic contest in the Cosafa Men’s U-20 Championship final against hosts Zambia at what is likely to be a packed Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka as locals rally behind the home side.

Amajita came back from two goals down to level at 2-2 and force the game to penalties wining their semifinal on Thursday against a tough Madagascar.

The defending champion South Africa face the hosts on Saturday (kickoff 3pm Zambia and SA time), hoping to retain their trophy.

“It is going to be a very difficult game against the hosts and they are also very physical,” Mkhalele said.