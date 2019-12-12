Percy Tau makes an eventful return to Champions League action against Real Madrid

Percy Tau made an eventful return to UEFA Champions League action with his Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday, but there would be no dream goal against Real Madrid as he was denied by a stunning save in a 3-1 defeat.

Tau had not been used in the previous two Champions League matches, his last start coming in the 5-0 loss to Paris St Germain in October.

But he was given a run against Real and very nearly gave his side the lead inside the opening 10 minutes as he turned the ball towards goal from six yards, but saw his effort brilliantly stopped by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

He would have become just the second South African to score against Real after Bennet Mnguni in 2002.