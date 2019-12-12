Soccer

Percy Tau makes an eventful return to Champions League action against Real Madrid

By NICK SAID - 12 December 2019 - 11:17
Percy Tau of Club Brugge KV competes for the ball with Casemiro of Real Madrid during a UEFA Champions League group A match at Jan Breydel Stadium
Percy Tau of Club Brugge KV competes for the ball with Casemiro of Real Madrid during a UEFA Champions League group A match at Jan Breydel Stadium
Image: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Percy Tau made an eventful return to UEFA Champions League action with his Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday, but there would be no dream goal against Real Madrid as he was denied by a stunning save in a 3-1 defeat.

Tau had not been used in the previous two Champions League matches, his last start coming in the 5-0 loss to Paris St Germain in October.

But he was given a run against Real and very nearly gave his side the lead inside the opening 10 minutes as he turned the ball towards goal from six yards, but saw his effort brilliantly stopped by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

He would have become just the second South African to score against Real after Bennet Mnguni in 2002.

Size no longer blocks SA players' path to Europe

Does size really matter? In football, at least, it no longer seems to be the case.
Sport
1 week ago

Tau was influential in the first half and looked to have set up Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis for the opener with a brilliant back-heel into the path of the forward, who found the back of the net.

But the Bafana Bafana striker had strayed narrowly offside as he received the ball and the Video Assistant Referee ruled out the strike.

Tau was withdrawn on the hour-mark with the score at 1-1, and Bruges went on to lose as Real’s class shone through.

But the European adventure is far from over for the Belgian side, their third place in the group means they will play in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages.

Brugge will be unseeded in the round of 32, meaning they could come up against the likes of Manchester United, Inter Milan, Ajax Amsterdam, Roma, Arsenal or Sevilla.

The draw for the next stage will be held on Monday, with the two legs to be played in February 2020.

Pitso Mosimane finds another rough diamond: 'He reminds me of how Percy came up'

Skilful forward Sphelele Mkhulise is clearly the next rough diamond project Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has taken on to polish and ...
Sport
1 week ago

Sphelele "Pitso" Mkhulise hopes to emulate Percy Tau

Sphelele "Pitso" Mkhulise gets no special treatment from his coach Pitso Mosimane despite sharing a name with the hard-to-please Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Why Bafana will not play the 'tiki-taka' style of short‚ quick passes under Ntseki

It is highly unlikely the Bafana Bafana players will turn on the swagger with some tiki-taka soccer under Molefi Ntseki and the national team coach ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X