Peeved Emiliano Tade done with PSL, says agent

Emiliano Tade's agent Francesco Ferreri has painted a grim picture of the Argentine striker joining any SA club after unceremoniously parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday.

Tade had joined Sundowns from AmaZulu in a big-money move in January, but failed to live up to expectations, scoring only two goals in 12 games he featured in across all competitions.

The 31-year-old marksman spent the better part of his Brazilians stay on the sidelines, nursing a spate of niggling injuries.

While it's expected that some local clubs would inquire about signing Tade, Ferreri has poured cold water on any possibility that the lanky centre-forward would remain in SA, confirming he's jetting off to New Zealand this evening "to sort out personal issues".

"It was his [Tade's] personal decision to ask Sundowns to terminate his contract. He needs to sort out personal issues in New Zealand. At this stage, there's no possibility of him joining another club in SA," Ferreri told Sowetan yesterday.