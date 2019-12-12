No Christmas break for Bidvest Wits

Bidvest Wits attacker Terrence Dzvukamanja says his teammates have made peace with the fact that they will be spending Christmas in camp.

While most local teams go on a break from December 22 until the New Year, the show will go on for Wits as they will continue competing in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The university outfit will take on Al-Nasr in a Group B clash in Johannesburg on December 29.

"As professional footballers we must be able to face any challenge. This is our job and careers so there is no debate about it," Dzvukamanja said.

"Our families will have to understand that this is part of the job. We should not be in a comfort zone as players. We should just be prepare to deal with whatever comes our way."