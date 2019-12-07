Maradona and Riquelme resume old feud in the Boca boardroom

Diego Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme are back in the heart of the battle at their former club Boca Juniors, but this weekend they are playing political football.

Riquelme’s decision to join the opposition ticket in the election of the club board has added fuel to a heated campaign and reopened a feud with Maradona who aimed a broadside at his former teammate.

The vote on Sunday is also shaping as a rematch of the recent Argentine presidential election.

The 80,000 Boca members can vote at the club’s famous Bonbonera stadium on Sunday in a ballot that could bring a second defeat for Mauricio Macri in less than two months.

Macri was president of Boca from 1995 to 2006 and used that as a springboard to national political success. He became president of Argentina in 2015 at the head of his centre-right Cambiemos party. But his rule will end on December 10.