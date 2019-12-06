Middendorp celebrates one year in style

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp plans to celebrate his one-year anniversary since returning to the club in style.

Amakhosi will take on Celtic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

It was on December 7 last year that Chiefs shocked the local football fraternity by firing Giovanni Solinas and announcing the appointment of Middendorp on the same day.

The German was hauled back from the wilderness where he had been working in Thailand to take up what is arguably the most sought-after job in the local league.

The 61-year-old reflected on the one-year mark since his return to Naturena.