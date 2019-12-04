SuperSport United midfield strongman Dean Furman's future uncertain

SuperSport United midfield strongman Dean Furman is set to hold crunch talks with the club’s football manager Stan Matthews over his future in the coming days.

The 31-year-old Furman's contract expires at the end of this season in May next year and his future remains uncertain.

Furman‚ who has been with the club since 2015 and has helped them win four trophies‚ confirmed that he would meet Matthews during the Christmas break and then make a decision.

“What is true about my situation at the moment is that my contract is up at the end of the season‚” he said on Wednesday ahead of United's league match against Highlands Park at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

“What I have said to the club is that after the last two games of the year against Highlands Park and Chippa United‚ I will sit down with the board‚ Stan and the coach to have a good discussion about my future.

“If my future is here‚ then that will be fantastic and if my future is somewhere‚ then we will also consider that.

"But for now the situation is that we will sit down after the coming two games and have a discussion of where my future lies.

"I originally came here for three years and I was probably looking to leave after those three years‚ but each time I sat down with Stan (Matthews) he has convinced me to stay.”