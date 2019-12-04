Size no longer blocks SA players' path to Europe

Does size really matter? In football, at least, it no longer seems to be the case.

More than before, height is not a major determining factor for overseas clubs and scouts, especially in Europe. Whereas in the past, clubs were more inclined to only sign the big boys in South Africa like Phil Masinga, Shaun Bartlett and Benni McCarthy, now the door is open to dynamite-sized players.

In the past few years the likes of Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly, Lebogang Phiri, Thulani Serero and Lyle Foster, to name a few, have signed with European clubs despite their diminutive frames.

Bafana Bafana star Phiri, who now plays for French second division side Guingamp, is a prime example. He left home six years ago to join Danish club Brondby from Bidvest Wits.

The 25-year-old believes South African players have demonstrated they can make it regardless of their physical stature.