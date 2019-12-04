Bafana winners in Wits' CAF run

Bidvest Wits' participation in the CAF Confederation Cup this season will go a long way in benefiting Bafana Bafana.

This is the sentiment from Wits and Bafana defender Buhle Mkhwanazi. For the first time in their history, the Students managed to qualify for the group stages of the Confed Cup, having fallen in the preliminary round in past seasons.

"Yes, you need to have players playing continental club tournaments to have a strong national team. Playing the Confed Cup is very important to us as Wits, but more than anything it will toughen us up as individuals," said Mkhwanazi, who has represented Bafana 11 times.

The Clever Boys' duo of left-back Sifiso Hlanti and skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo, who partners Mkhwanazi at the heart of defence, are also Bafana regulars.

"Playing in Africa is nice, it's competitive. It's not easy, though, but as a player you know that you need such games to improve your level, so that you can see how far you can go in terms of your ability and your overall career," said Mkhwanazi.