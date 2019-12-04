Amajita ready for Cosafa title defence

Amajita interim coach Helman Mkhalele says his charges are ready to defend their title at the Cosafa U20 Championship starting in Zambia today.

Speaking ahead of the team's departure to Lusaka, Mkhalele said they ticked most of the boxes during their training camp in Johannesburg and they are in the right physical and mental state.

Amajita are in Group B alongside Lesotho, Madagascar and Mauritius at this year's regional tournament which will run between December 4 and 14 in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.

South Africa start the defence of their title with a tricky clash against unpredictable Mauritius at the Sunset Stadium in Lusaka tomorrow.

"Physically and mentally we are ready for the tournament, we just need to go out there and perform up to the required standard. We are expecting a tough challenge from Mauritius," Mkhalele said.