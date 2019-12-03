'CAF still hard field for Wits'

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has suggested the Clever Boys are still wet behind

the ears when it comes to continental football.

The temperamental Hunt was left frustrated by his charges' goalless draw against Guinean outfit Horoya in the CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

The Students took the match to Soweto seeing that their venue in Milpark was

under renovation. It was Wits' maiden match in the group stages of continental football, having been eliminated from the preliminary phase in the past seasons.

"Our club doesn't have a lot of experience playing in this [Confed Cup]. You can see the experience came through [for Horoya], but we certainly had a lot of opportunities. It's just the final pass or the final ball didn't allow us to finish the movements," said Hunt.