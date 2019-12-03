'CAF still hard field for Wits'
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has suggested the Clever Boys are still wet behind
the ears when it comes to continental football.
The temperamental Hunt was left frustrated by his charges' goalless draw against Guinean outfit Horoya in the CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.
The Students took the match to Soweto seeing that their venue in Milpark was
under renovation. It was Wits' maiden match in the group stages of continental football, having been eliminated from the preliminary phase in the past seasons.
"Our club doesn't have a lot of experience playing in this [Confed Cup]. You can see the experience came through [for Horoya], but we certainly had a lot of opportunities. It's just the final pass or the final ball didn't allow us to finish the movements," said Hunt.
Hunt also chalked up their struggle to overcome Horoya on home turf to the Guineans' physical prowess, feeling it gave them some advantage.
"I think it's a known fact that SA football can't compete physically with these type of players, even in our national team we struggle," he said.
"So we depend on movement and we tried that, but we lacked that cutting edge . that let us down. Going forward we need more movement and create more opportunities."
Malian outfit Djoliba and Al-Nasr from Libya are other Wits' opponents in Group C. The Students next travel to Mali to face Djoliba on Sunday (6pm SA time). All the teams in this group remain level on one point after Djoliba and Al-Nasr also played a draw (1-1) on the same day.
Hunt feels Horoya will be the toughest nut to crack in their pool.
"They [Horoya] are well-organised, they'll be difficult certainly through the group, I think. They should be the happier side, getting this draw."
The SA side fielded their strongest XI, with captain Thulani "Tyson" Hlatshwayo marshalling the rearguard. Mxolisi Macuphu spearheaded the attack, while Thabang Monare was the main man in the middle of the park.
Tyson and his partner at the heart of defence Buhle Mkhwanazi had an interesting mano a mano with Burkinabe striker Aristide Bance, who's no stranger to SA soccer,
having turned out for Chippa between 2015 and 2016.
