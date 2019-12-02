Soccer

Day of scoreless draws in the PSL

By Sowetan Reporter - 02 December 2019 - 08:59
Image: 123RF/ MTSARIDE

It was a day of no goals in the Absa Premiership yesterday, as two matches produced 0-0 draws.

At Port Elizabeth's Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Chippa United failed to make it three wins in succession when they were held by struggling Baroka in what was a relegation six-pointer.

Chippa had secured two wins in a row over AmaZulu and then Black Leopards, but they remain rooted at the bottom of the table after failing to get one over Wedson Nyirenda's off-form Bakgaga.

At King Zwelithini Stadium, AmaZulu and Maritzburg United also failed to produce a goal as the KwaZulu-Natal derby ended 0-0. Usuthu remained just a point off last place, thanks to their wobbly form that had seen them lose two successive games before yesterday's relief.  

