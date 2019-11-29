Hectic schedule 'norm' at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns are about to begin the treacherous CAF Champions League journey that will be so demanding this year that they will spend Christmas in camp in Algeria, miles from home.

The 2016 African champs will kick-start their continental campaign against Angolans Petro Luanda in a Group C clash at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (9pm).

Downs have been yearning to get back to the pinnacle of African football and earn the right to compete at the prestigious Fifa Club World Cup.

"This is the stage where, as a team, we strive to be every season at Sundowns. It must be a norm for people to see us every season," Downs skipper Hlompho Kekana said.

"We are experienced campaigners now in CAF football and we are better prepared and equipped to compete. As a team we have learned from our experiences, from the past so we will give it our best shot.

"Last season we made it to the semifinals and it was very disappointing but we want to get back there and perform even better."