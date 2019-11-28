Hunt gets backing from top dog at Wits

Having qualified the club for the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time, Bidvest Wits chair Alan Fainman has vowed to support coach Gavin Hunt in his endeavour to conquer Africa.

"Gavin knows that the only thing he hasn't won is a tournament in Africa. He is a very competitive manager and wants to win it," Fainman told Sowetan.

"As a club we are definitely proactive and holding discussions. For example, in January we are looking to bring in a few players to strengthen our squad."

With the club having done the improbable by winning the Absa Premiership in 2016, their chair is aiming for new frontiers.

"The notion that we do not take CAF football serious is untrue. Winning an African competition is a dream of any club because it's the pinnacle of club football on the continent," he said.

The university side take on Horoya from Guinea in their opening Group B match at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (6pm).