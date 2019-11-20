TS Sporting official Vusi Ntimane banned from football for six months

TS Sporting football manager Vusi Ntimane has been found guilty by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee for harassing a match official.

The incident took place when University of Pretoria beat TS Sporting 4-2 in a GladAfrica Championship match played in the nation's capital three weeks ago.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee last night imposed six months ban from football on TS Sporting official‚ Mr Vusi Ntimane‚” the PSL said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Mr Ntimane was found guilty of misconduct in abusing‚ harassing and throwing the contents of an energy drink bottle at match official Mr Akho Ndzingo during the GladAfrica Championship fixture between TS Sporting and University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on 02 November 2019.