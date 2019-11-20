Sphelele "Pitso" Mkhulise hopes to emulate Percy Tau

Sphelele "Pitso" Mkhulise gets no special treatment from his coach Pitso Mosimane despite sharing a name with the hard-to-please Mamelodi Sundowns boss.

Mkhulise has had to work his socks off to get into the first team after making his way up through the academy ranks.

With Percy Tau having set the bar high for Sundowns academy players, Mkhulise is eager to make a name for himself too. "It's really hard to break into the first team. It's only a few players who are able to break into the first team and I am grateful that I have been able to do that," Mkhulise said.

"If he can do it then so can I. Seeing Percy doing well is a motivation. When he was still with Sundowns everyone saw how many hours he put into football and became the best player. He is doing wonders overseas and that is very encouraging."