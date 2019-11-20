'Not-for-sale' Wits in solid financial shape

With its parent company having recorded a healthy trading profit of R6.7bn in September, Bidvest Wits chairman Alan Fainman can't help but laugh at any suggestion that the football club was going through financial challenges.

The rumour is the furthest thing from the truth, but it was brought on by the trimming down that the club underwent a few months ago, including the shock departure of club CEO Jose Ferreira.

Fainman, the CEO of Bidvest Services - the biggest division in the group - took over the club in 2017 when Brian Joffe left.

"The club is definitely not being sold and there is no financial problem.

"We just felt that the club was a bit over-structured and we had to trim it down,"

Fainman told Sowetan in what he said was his first interview since being appointed chairman.