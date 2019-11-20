Soccer

Mourinho appointed Tottenham manager after Pochettino sacked

By afp - 20 November 2019 - 09:46
José Mourinho attends The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at the Teatro Alla Scala on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho was on Wednesday appointed new Tottenham Hotspur head coach to replace the sacked of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Portuguese former Chelsea and Manchester United manager signed a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season, the north London club said in a statement.

Pochettino, 47, transformed Spurs’ fortunes since arriving from Southampton in 2014 and although he failed to win a trophy he took the club to the Champions League final for the first time in their history just six months ago.

But the Argentine was sacked on Tuesday with Tottenham languishing 14th in England’s Premier League after picking up just three wins from their opening 12 games.

This season they were knocked out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Colchester United and suffered an embarrassing 7-2 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” said Mourinho, who has won domestic titles in a record four different countries.

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

